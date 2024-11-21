2025 Super League calendar: All the key dates you need to know

The full Super League fixture list for 2025 has now been released, meaning fans across the country and beyond are getting their diaries out to make plans for the upcoming campaign.

Just to make life that bit easier, we thought we’d compile all of the key dates you’ll need in 2025 in one place…

* There will be no World Club Challenge in 2025.

Round 1: Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16

The 2025 Super League season will begin on Thursday, February 13 when reigning champions Wigan Warriors host neighbours Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium.

The Round 1 schedule can be viewed in full below…

Thursday, February 13

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Friday, February 14

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Saturday, February 15

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm KO)

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO)

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm KO)

Super League in Las Vegas: Saturday, March 1

For the first time ever, a Super League game will be played in America when North West foes Wigan and Warrington Wolves square off in Las Vegas.

The pair meet at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 1 with a 9.30pm UK kick-off time.

This clash comes in Round 3 of the Super League season and Wigan are the official hosts, so unless the two clubs draw one another in the Challenge Cup, Warrington will not be making a trip to The Brick Community Stadium in 2025.

‘Rivals Round’: Thursday, April 17 – Saturday, April 19

‘Rivals Round’ will again take place over the course of the Easter weekend, and will come in Round 8 of the Super League season.

The full schedule for the round can be seen below…

Thursday, April 17

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Friday, April 18 (Good Friday)

Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm KO)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO)

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm KO)

Saturday, April 19

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm KO)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm KO)

Magic Weekend: Saturday, May 3 – Sunday, May 4

As officially confirmed earlier this week, Magic Weekend is returning to St James’ Park in 2025, and will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The full Magic schedule, including kick-off times, can be seen below…

Saturday, May 3

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO)

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (5.15pm KO)

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm KO)

Sunday, May 4

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (1pm KO)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm KO)

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm KO)

Challenge Cup Final: Saturday, June 8

The Challenge Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, June 8.

As has been the case over the last few years, three showpieces will take place on the day – the Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am KO), the Men’s Challenge Cup final (3pm KO) and the 1895 Cup final (5.45pm KO).

According to the RFL’s website, those kick-off times may still be subject to change, but that was the same schedule as was followed in 2024 so we doubt it will change.

To reiterate, the Challenge Cup format will change in 2025 with Super League clubs entering the competion earlier.

‘Split’ Round 20: Thursday, July 24 – Friday, August 1

There will be no official international break during the 2025 season, as exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague earlier this month.

Instead, Round 20 will be split across two weeks – with six of the 12 top-flight clubs playing one week and then the remaining six playing the next.

The plan has been designed to ensure all Super League players get at least a week’s rest during the season, even if they progress into the Challenge Cup final.

The full schedule for the newly ‘split’ Round 20 can be found below…

Week 1 of ‘split’

Thursday, July 24

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Friday, July 25

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Saturday, July 26

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm KO)

Week 2 of ‘split’

Thursday, July 31

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Friday, August 1

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (8pm KO)

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Round 27: Week commencing Monday, September 15

The fixtures for the final ‘regular’ round of the Super League campaign have been revealed and can be seen below, but the exact schedule for Round 27 hasn’t been locked in just yet.

Some years, the powers that be opt to have all of the final round fixtures played out on the same day. But other years, the final round fixtures are just spread across the weekend like every other round.

Here is the fixture list for Round 27…

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

