Super League cult hero Feka bids heartfelt farewell to Hull FC: ‘It’s been an honour’

Former Super League and NRL star Iafeta ‘Feka’ Paleaaesina has penned his own farewell message to Hull FC following the announcement of his departure from the club.

The four-time New Zealand international – who won the 2010 Super League Grand Final with Wigan Warriors – had been working as the Black and Whites’ Player Welfare Manager, but will be departing ahead of the new season to take up a role outside of rugby league.

Paleaaesina – who also played for the New Zealand Warriors as well as Salford (then City Reds), Limoux Grizzlies and Doncaster – will still be connected to FC with his son Caleb currently in their scholarship system.

He and his family will also be guests at the MKM Stadium for the opening game of the 2024 Super League season in February against cross-city rivals Hull KR.

Super League cult hero Iafeta ‘Feka’ Paleaaesina bids heartfelt farewell to Hull FC: ‘It’s been an honour’

Via a post on his personal X account, @Fex_P , the 40-year-old paid tribute to all involved at Hull, whom he made 50 appearances for towards the back end of his career.

Thank you everyone for All the lovely messages on my social media🙌🏽❤️ @hullfcofficial🖤🤍 https://t.co/hXX1LEOUEw pic.twitter.com/exFtbhGT0s — Iafeta Paleaaesina (@Fex_P) December 27, 2023

Paleaaesina wrote: “Thank you Adam Pearson (owner) and the entire Hull FC family, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunity to play for and work with Hull FC.

“To all the staff who started as colleagues but became my second family, thank you for your unwavering support and camaraderie.

“A special thanks to the players for trusting me with their care on and off the field. It’s been an honour to be part of this journey.

“Although my time here has come to an end, I am looking forward to watching the team as a fan and cheering you all on from the stands.

“Thank you for the great memories and the impact you’ve had on my life ❤️

“#OLDFAITHFUL 🖤🤍”

