Exclusive: Adam Swift reflects on Hull FC spell as winger prepares for next chapter with Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift says he has nothing but good memories of his time at Hull FC as he prepares for the next chapter of his career with Huddersfield Giants.

The 30-year-old winger has linked up with Huddersfield on a three-year deal ahead of 2024 after spending four seasons with Hull FC.

Swift departed Hull because he and his family wanted to move back closer to their hometown of St Helens after recently welcoming baby daughter Mila to the world.

Speaking to Love Rugby League at Huddersfield‘s pre-season media day, Swift says he has nothing but good memories from his time with Hull, for whom he scored 47 tries for in 64 appearances.

“I loved it down there,” he said.

“It started off a bit rough with a few injuries and stuff like that but towards the back end of it I started playing some consistent rugby and last year was probably the best rugby I’ve played so far.

“Overall, I enjoyed my time down there and and I don’t regret going down there. The time was just right to move home at this point and to move back home to St Helens and to sign for a club like Huddersfield, it was a no-brainer.

“I played some good rugby last year and my family were happy and it’s definitely a big bonus going home to a happy house because that gives you the best platform for you to play some of your best rugby, so I think that was the case last year.

“We’ve just had the recent addition of our baby daughter Mila and the house has been a happy house, we’ve loved every minute of it and I’m enjoying my rugby as well.”

Adam Swift looking forward to getting started with Huddersfield Giants

Swift, who currently in week seven of pre-season training with his new club, says he was sold that Huddersfield was the right place to be after a chat with head coach Ian Watson.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for the club and pre-season is going great,” Swift told Love Rugby League. “I’m just looking forward to Round One now and getting the season started.

“We (me and Watson) sat down, had a coffee and sold me the vision he’s got for the club for the foreseeable future and they are plans I want to be a part of.

“I’m coming towards the back end of my career now and, with the team we’ve got on paper, the past few years has been a very good team and a competitive team that can challenge for trophies, and that’s what I want to be a part of.

“I just want to end my career on a high really and if I can do that with these boys, pick up some silverware, go to Old Trafford again or a Challenge Cup – that’s what I dream of doing and I can see that happening with the set-up here.”

Swift, who won the Super League Grand Final in 2014 with St Helens, is encouraged by the competition for places at the Giants ahead of the next season, saying it can only be a good thing for Watson’s side.

“We’ve got a good set of players and we’ve got a group of players that would challenge for any Super League club as well,” he added.

“It’s going to be something we need throughout the season – not every player plays the full season – there’s always times we call upon players and stuff like that and that makes training competitive which it is.

“It’s a competitive level in training with high intensity and people trying to prove themselves so he’s got a lot of big decisions to come has Watto but I’m sure he’ll make the right ones.”

