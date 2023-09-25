Adam Swift Super League move confirmed with length of contract revealed

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of winger Adam Swift for the 2024 Super League season on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old completed the move following his release from Hull FC after a four-year stint at the MKM Stadium, scoring 47 tries in 64 appearances.

Swift, who made his debut for St Helens in 2012, crossed 19 times in 2023 under Tony Smith in 24 Super League games, taking his career tally to 135 in 195 appearances.

On the move, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign for the Giants. “It’s a great club and I cannot wait to get started here.

“I hope I can replicate the great personal season I had in 2023, to get my future sorted this early for the next three years is great.

“After speaking with Watto, my mind was made up, the attention to detail and how welcome he made me feel at the club, I’m looking forward to joining the group.

“I crossed for 19 tries in Super League, and I’m looking to replicate this form in 2024 and help the Giants back up the table.”

Ian Watson: I think he will be an essential signing for us

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson added: “He is a player who is 100% committed and always gives his all for the team. He’s a player that people want to play with because of the hard work that he does.

“I think he will be an essential signing for us, and one thing that you can’t teach that Adam has is absolute pace. Obviously it’s an area that we have identified that we need more of and Adam is very well known for that quality.

“His edge defence is very good, his scramble defence is excellent and obviously attacking wise his try scoring record speaks for itself, so with everything that he can offer we cannot wait to have him involved in the squad.”

Huddersfield veterans Chris McQueen and Nathan Peats have played their final career games following their respective retirement announcements.

Hometown hero Jermaine McGillvary also featured for the John Smith’s Stadium outfit for the last time during the Round 27 clash with Warrington.

The Giants are close to securing Thomas Deakin from Sydney Roosters ahead of next year, Love Rugby League understands.

Huddersfield have confirmed the exits of Jack Ashworth, Owen Trout, George Roby and Nathan Mason, with Will Pryce heading to Australia to join Newcastle Knights alongside Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul.

