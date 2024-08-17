St Helens set horrific 69-year record in miserable Wigan Warriors defeat

St Helens’ miserable 20-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend was just the club’s fourth loss to nil against their bitter rivals in the last 69 years, meaning Paul Wellens’ men have set more unwanted history.

On an evening which always looked an uphill battle with virtually their entire spine out through either injury or suspension, the Red V found themselves 14-0 down at the break at Elland Road.

Liam Marshall had opened the scoring for Wigan, with Jack Farrimond also crossing the whitewash, before Adam Keighran – who had converted those two tries – tagged two extra points on with a penalty right in front of the sticks on the stroke of the break.

That’s how it remained until five minutes from the end, when Sam Walters raced onto a kick through from Abbas Miski to ground the ball.

A video referee check confirmed it was a try, and when Keighran added the extras, it ensured it would end up 20-0 to the Cherry and Whites.

Saints rarely threatened throughout the clash, with Harry Robertson the architect of virtually every opportunity they created.

And having been nilled, they became just the fourth Saints side in the last 69 years – since 1955 – to have ended the day beaten by Wigan with a zero against their name on the scoreboard.

Most notably in this run, the Red V were beaten 27-0 by the Warriors in the 1989 Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The showpiece at the national stadium took place on April 29 that year, with Kevin Iro (2), Andy Gregory, Steve Hampson and Ellery Hanley all scoring tries. Joe Lydon converted three of those, while Gregory also kicked a drop goal.

34 years prior – on December 27, 1955 – Wigan had been 8-0 winners on home soil at Central Park. That was in the Northern Rugby League’s ’55/56 campaign.

And most recently prior to Saturday’s defeat, Saints had been beaten 25-0 in a Super League clash at the DW Stadium (now known as The Brick Community Stadium) back on August 19, 2016.

Anthony Gelling got a hat-trick for the Warriors that night, with George Williams also scoring a try. Now-Saints assistant Matty Smith kicked all four conversions and a drop goal.

There was no one-pointer on Saturday evening in Leeds, but the 20-0 loss at Elland Road was just the second time in the Super League era that Saints have lost to nil against Wigan.

