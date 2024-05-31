St Helens player ratings as Jack Welsby inspires win over Catalans Dragons

St Helens extended their lead at the top of the Super League table with an impressive 24-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

It is the Saints‘ 10th win in 13 league games in 2024, and unsurprisingly given the manner of the result, there were a number of stellar individual displays for Paul Wellens’ side. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Totally Wicked Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a St Helens side who are flying high at the top of the ladder.

Jack Welsby – 9

Welsby had the (invisible) captain’s armband for the game because of the injuries to Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles, and he certainly delivered. He came up with some big plays in defence and produced two assists: one for Konrad Hurrell’s try and then for Tommy Makinson in the second half.

Tommy Makinson – 8

Makinson is still comfortably one of Super League’s best wingers. His carries out of yardage are tremendous, and certainly help his forwards out. He got on the scoresheet with Saints’ third try in the 48th minute.

Konrad Hurrell – 7

The Tongan powerhouse was solid in attack and defence, although he did come off in the second half after picking up a knock in the first half. He scored Saints’ first try on the half hour mark thanks to a lovely offload from Welsby.

Mark Percival – 8

Percival is playing out of his skin at the moment. He started brilliantly with a strong tackle in the fourth minute, and was solid with the boot, kicking four goals from four.

Waqa Blake – 7

The Fiji international had a good game, making a couple of big carries from back field. He certainly seems like he is starting to produce the kind of form that Saints were hoping for when they signed him.

Moses Mbye – 7

Mbye played in the halves in the absence of the injured Lomax, and he slotted in seamlessly, striking a good combination up with Lewis Dodd, Daryl Clark and Welsby in the spine. He’s a classy player is Mbye.

Lewis Dodd – 8

Dodd is in good form and he seems to be playing with a weight off his shoulders now that his future has been finalised. The 22-year-old’s last tackle plays helped put Saints on the front foot.

George Delaney – 8

The 20-year-old stood up to a physical Catalans pack. The Saints prop is one of the brightest young talents in the British game, and he’s performing very well at the moment.

Daryl Clark – 8

The England international played big minutes and added plenty of spark to Saints’ attack with his quick dummy half plays.

Matty Lees – 8

Lees has developed into one of Saints’ most reliable and consistent performers over the last couple of seasons. He produces an 7/8 out of 10 performance in every game. His try in the 65 minute put the game beyond reach for the Dragons.

Curtis Sironen – 8

The Australian has really stood up in recent weeks in the absence of a couple of frontline regulars. He came up with several big tackles.

Sione Mata’utia – 9

The former Australia and Samoa international covered every blade of grass on the night. He started as meant to go on, producing a big shot on Romain Navarrete in the 13th minute and scored straight after the second half restart.

James Bell – 8

The Scotland international is a fan favourite at Saints, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s always enjoyable to watch Bell run with the ball at the line, and is a menace in defence.

Bench

Agnatius Paasi – 7

The Tongan powerhouse made his first appearance in 10 months after recovering from ACL and MCL injuries. He entered the action in the latter stages of the first half to the biggest cheer of the night from the home fans.

Ben Davies – 6

The utility back came on for the final quarter of the game, and his versatility is valuable to Wellens and his troops given the fact he can play anywhere. Did a steady job.

Sam Royle – 6

Like Davies, Royle came on in the second half and did a solid job. A promising back-rower with a bright future.

Noah Stephens – 7

The Liverpudlian is another green shoot of the St Helens academy, and has not looked out ofplace in his time in the first team. He came on in the 52nd minute and even came up with a blockbusting 20 metre carry.

