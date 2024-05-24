St Helens player ratings as forward trio lay the platform in Leeds Rhinos win

St Helens returned to the top of the Super League table thanks to a dominant 40-10 win over Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It was the Saints’ ninth win in 12 Super League games so far this season, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a number of huge individual displays for Paul Wellens’ side. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Totally Wicked Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a St Helens side who are top of the ladder.

Jack Welsby – 8

The England international was at his usual best. He made a couple of sharp breaks early doors and rose above opposite number Lachlan Miller to score his first, and showed excellent support play for his second try in the latter stages.

Tommy Makinson – 7

The St Helens stalwart announced last weekend that this season will be his last in the Red V, with his next destination widely reported to be Catalans Dragons in 2025. And rather fittingly, Makinson scored his 200th try for his beloved Saints.

Konrad Hurrell – 7

The Tongan powerhouse produced a several strong carries for his side which got them on the front foot. A solid effort from him in attack.

Mark Percival – 9

It was probably one of Percival’s best performances in several years. The 29-year-old was electric in attack and hit hard when defending.

Waqa Blake – 8

The Fiji international is starting to find his feet in the Red V now, having starred in their win over Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago whilst producing another impressive performance against Leeds, making a 50-metre break which led to Curtis Sironen’s try in the 65th minute.

Jonny Lomax – 6

Lomax left the action in the 35th minute clutching his arm and was unable to return to action.

Lewis Dodd – 8

Dodd stepped up in the absence of Lomax, especially in the second half. He directed his side around the park impressively, and his kicking game dictated play.

Sione Mata’utia – 9

What a signing Mata’utia has turned out to be for St Helens. The former Australia and Samoa international has an exceptional work rate, and it was on display again against the Rhinos.

Daryl Clark – 8

Clark was his usual self. He made a couple of quick darts out of dummy half and showed good support play for Sironen’s offload early in the second half for his try.

Matty Lees – 8

The England international proved why he is one of Super League’s leading props with a dominant display through the middle.

Curtis Sironen – 9

The Australian forward was too much to handle for the Rhinos all game. He carried the ball with absolute ferocity and Leeds just couldn’t deal with him. He got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Joe Batchelor – N/A

Batchelor was forced from the field in the first five minutes with a leg injury and didn’t return.

James Bell – 8

You know what you get with Bell. The Scotland international is a tackling machine and a very good ball handler: it was another consistent effort from him.

Bench

Moses Mbye – 7

Mbye came on in the halves in place of the injured Lomax in the latter stages of the first half, getting on the scoresheet just minutes after coming on thanks to a Matty Lees offload.

George Delaney – 9

Delaney is already a very good front-rower, but you suspect he is going to be one of the best England has to offer in the coming years. He came on for Batchelor in the opening stages and played the rest of the game in what was a mammoth effort. He carried with plenty of vigour.

Ben Davies – 6

The utility back came on the field with around 15 minutes remaining and did a solid job in attack and defence.

Noah Stephens – 7

Stephens, a proud Liverpudlian, entered the action on the hour mark and delivered a couple of strong carries. Much like Delaney, he’s another player with a bright future.

