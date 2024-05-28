St Helens dealt double injury blow as Paul Wellens provides latest on Agnatius Paasi

St Helens coach Paul Wellens has confirmed the timeframe of the injuries suffered by key duo Joe Batchelor and Jonny Lomax.

Back-rower Batchelor had to be helped from the field in the 6th minute of their 40-10 win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday night after sustaining an ankle injury. Meanwhile, veteran half-back Lomax left the action in the 35th minute clutching his hand.

And speaking in his weekly press conference, Saints boss Wellens revealed they are both set for a lengthy period in the treatment room.

“Joe Batchelor has got some pretty significant ankle ligament damage there,” Wellens said. “It is looking like it is going to be a nine-week lay-off for him, around eight or nine weeks.

“Jonny Lomax has got a fracture to his hand. We’re not thinking that is going to require surgery, however, he will be missing for around four weeks.

“Obviously it’s not good to lose two very good players so it’s going to be a challenge for us but one that I’m going to ask the group to rise to.”

St Helens boss Paul Wellens delivers latest on Agnatius Paasi

Last week, Agnatius Paasi was named in Wellens’ 21-man squad for the first time in 10 months after recovering from MCL and ACL injuries.

The Tongan powerhouse made his return to action in the reserves a fortnight ago, and could come into Wellens’ plans for Friday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

“He’s got a chance to play first team,” Wellens said. “We’ve got a couple of decisions to make there. He could play reserves, he could play first team but one thing he will definitely do is play this weekend.

“It’s great for Agnatius to be finally getting the boots back on and getting out on the field. He’s trained with the team today, he’s come through another tough session really well so we’ve got a lot of confidence in Agnatius.

“He’s going to need some time coming on the back of a serious injury but he’s worked so hard to put himself in the position he’s in.”

