St Helens coach makes huge Lewis Dodd call as key duo return

Lewis Dodd has been dropped by St Helens once again as they aim to avoid a Super League record fifth consecutive defeat – though Paul Wellens has been boosted by the return of two key figures.

Dodd was left out by Wellens for the derby against Wigan two weeks ago, but did return to the 17 for last week’s game against Warrington. However, he only featured briefly from the bench as the Saints slumped to defeat against the Wolves.

And Wellens has opted to drop the scrum-half yet again on Friday evening as the Saints go on the hunt for a first win in five. Defeat would be the first time in 38 years they have lost five league games in a row, dating all the way back to 1986.

However, Wellens is boosted with the respective comebacks of Tommy Makinson and Matt Whitley. The pair have been sidelined for a number of weeks with separate injury problems but have both been cleared to return on Friday against the Leopards.

Youngster Harry Robertson continues at fullback, with Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby in the halves.

Dodd does not even make the role of 18th man; that has gone to winger Jon Bennison.