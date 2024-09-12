St George forward Tom Eisenhuth has rejected approaches from a number of Super League clubs in order to potentially finish his career with the Dragons.

The 32-year-old was reportedly subject to interest from multiple clubs in England about a move to the competition for 2025, which would have represented a major coup given the NRL experience Eisenhuth possesses.

However, he has now decided to remain with the Dragons after agreeing a one-year deal into next season, according to reports Down Under – meaning he will remain in the NRL and not join Super League.

Eisenhuth made his NRL debut in 2012 for Penrith Panthers but then spent the next few years playing for their New South Wales Cup side.

He joined Melbourne Storm midway through the 2018 campaign and he made his debut for the club in Round 1 of the 2019 campaign – over 2,000 days on from his first appearance in the NRL.

Eisenhuth would go on to play over 50 times for the Storm before switching to the Dragons on a one-year contract at the beginning of this season.

He featured in every game this season for the Dragons and they have now acted to keep him at the club next year, handing him another contract for 2025.

There are a number of Super League clubs on the hunt for forwards heading into 2025, and who are armed with quota spots to boot.

St Helens could yet be on the lookout for a replacement for Sione Mata’utia as he prepares to head home, while Leigh Leopards are also shopping in the NRL for a forward – with big names including Tom Amone, John Asiata and Kai O’Donnell leaving the Leigh Sports Village at the end of this season.

But Eisenhuth will not be making the switch to England – with the forward reportedly instead keen on finishing his career in the NRL.

