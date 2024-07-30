Sky Sports make ‘exclusive’ TV picks for Round 23 of Super League

Sky Sports have made their ‘exclusive’ picks for Round 23 of Super League action, with two games to be played over the weekend of August 23-24.

Leeds Rhinos will take on Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley in the first ‘exclusive’ pick on Friday, August 23 (8pm), whilst Salford Red Devils will host Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, August 24 (2pm) in the second ‘exclusive’ pick.

As confirmed before the start of the campaign, every single Super League game is being shown live this season, with Super League+ showing up to four games per weekend, and Sky picking two ‘exclusive’ games each round.

Sky’s exclusive picks for Round 23 were locked in on Tuesday afternoon.

Super League’s full schedule for rounds 20, 21, 22 and 23

A full schedule for Rounds 20, 21, 22 and 23 as well as that re-arranged Round 2 clash between neighbours Wigan and Leigh, – as provided by Sky – is below.

Note that the games not ‘exclusive’ to Sky – be that via the main channels or Sky Sports+ – will still be shown live.

‘Exclusive’ games are solely the ones that get an extensive build-up on gameday, rather than just five minutes before kick-off.

Round 20

Thursday, August 1:

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) – Exclusive

Friday, August 2:

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm) – Exclusive

Saturday, August 3:

Hull FC v St Helens (3pm)

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm)

Sunday, August 4:

London Broncosv Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Round 2 (Re-arranged)

Tuesday, August 6:

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Round 21

Thursday, August 8:

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm) – Exclusive on SkySports+

Friday, August 9:

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Saturday, August 10:

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm) – Exclusive on SkySports+

Sunday, August 11:

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm)

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Round 22: Magic Weekend

Saturday, August 17:

Hull FC v London Broncos (2:30pm)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (5pm)

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (7:30pm)

Sunday, August 18:

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (1:30pm)

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers (4pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (6:30pm)

Round 23

Friday, August 23:

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (8pm) – Exclusive

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (8pm)

St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers (8pm)

Saturday, August 24:

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (2pm) – Exclusive

Sunday, August 25:

London Broncos v Leigh Leopards (3pm)

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (3pm)

READ NEXT: 8 times rugby league players have re-signed for former clubs following Jarrod Sammut’s Bradford return