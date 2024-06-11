Sky Sports have made their ‘exclusive’ picks for Super League games in August, with their new streaming platform – SkySports+ – to come into action for the first time. Seven of the 12 clubs are involved in at least one ‘exclusive’ game.

As confirmed before the start of the campaign, every single Super League game is being shown live this season, with Super League+ showing up to four games per weekend, and Sky picking two ‘exclusive’ games each round.

Sky’s exclusive picks for Rounds 20 and 21 were locked in on Tuesday afternoon – and from Round 21, Super League will be shown on Sky Sports+, the broadcaster’s own new streaming service.

That platform will be available to Sky Sports TV subscribers as part of their existing package. For non-Sky customers, Super League have, of course, already launched Super League+, their own streaming platform.

Sky Sports make ‘exclusive’ Super League picks for August with new streaming platform to be used for first time

Round 20 will span Thursday, August 1 until Sunday, August 4.

Wigan’s home game against Huddersfield Giants on August 1 (8pm KO) is one of Sky’s exclusive games that weekend, with Warrington Wolves’ home clash against Hull KR the following evening – Friday, August 2 (8pm KO) – the other.

Wigan and Leigh will then square off on Tuesday, August 6 (8pm KO) in-between Rounds 20 & 21 to play out their rescheduled Round 2 clash.

That had to be postponed back in February due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge, and due to this re-arrangement, the duo now have to play three games in the space of 10 days – or nine in Wigan’s case.

Round 21 – which is when Sky Sports+ comes into play – spans Thursday, August 8 until Sunday, August 11.

The first game exclusive to Sky Sports+ will come on Thursday, August 8 (8pm KO) when St Helens host Salford Red Devils. That game will not be shown on Sky Sports’ main channels, just the streaming platform, as we understand it.

Sky’s second exclusive pick in Round 21 then comes on Saturday, August 10 (3pm KO) when Leeds Rhinos host Wigan at Headingley. Again, as we understand it, that game will only be shown on Sky Sports+.

In their press release, Sky write: “Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service ‘NOW’ and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.”

Super League’s full schedule: Rounds 20 & 21 plus re-arranged Wigan & Leigh clash in Round 2

A full schedule for Rounds 20 & 21, as well as that re-arranged Round 2 clash between neighbours Wigan & Leigh, – as provided by Sky – is below.

Note that the games not ‘exclusive’ to Sky – be that via the main channels or Sky Sports+ – will still be shown live.

‘Exclusive’ games are solely the ones that get an extensive build-up on gameday, rather than just five minutes before kick-off.

Round 20

Thursday, August 1:

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) – Exclusive

Friday, August 2:

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm) – Exclusive

Saturday, August 3:

Hull FC v St Helens (3pm)

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm)

Sunday, August 4:

London Broncosv Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Round 2 (Re-arranged)

Tuesday, August 6:

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Round 21

Thursday, August 8:

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm) – Exclusive on SkySports+

Friday, August 9:

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Saturday, August 10:

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm) – Exclusive on SkySports+

Sunday, August 11: