Shaun Wane has fully reiterated his commitment to the England job until at least the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, knocking back any suggestion he would be tempted into a club coaching role on either side of the world.

Wane has, perhaps inevitably, been linked to numerous club roles in both Super League and the NRL since he became national team coach. The most recent speculation has seen Wane’s name suggested as a possible coach for Parramatta Eels.

However, Wane has confirmed to Love Rugby League that he has no interest in sourcing a club coaching role before the next World Cup, fully shutting down any suggestion he would take any other role except England.

When asked if he was committed to the England job, Wane said: “Absolutely. I love the job, I’ m blessed – I never thought I’d get this job. To get it and play three Tests against Tonga, now we’ve got Samoa coming up and The Ashes in Australia, it’s a dream I never thought I’d have. So I’m going to take it.”

READ NEXT: Ranking Super League’s top 10 try-scoring hookers after Daryl Clark hat-trick for St Helens

Wane was also asked if he would ever consider combining a club role with the national team job – but again seemed to suggest he has no interest in that for the time being.

“I’m solely thinking about England,” he said.

“I have a busy life with my Wigan commitments, and I do a lot of speaking and a few other things, I have a good life. I get paid to watch a sport I love and I just really enjoy it. I’ve got a game coming up and another two later in the year.”

Wane also confirmed that next weekend’s Test against France will not feature any NRL-based players – and will be comprised of a younger squad with a view to the 2026 World Cup in mind.

READ NEXT: Every Super League ever-present in 2024 as Wigan Warriors centre loses status