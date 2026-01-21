Castleford Tigers coach waxes lyrical over new recruit as bold comparison made

Castleford Tigers assistant Scott Murrell has praised new signing Jimmy Beckett and tipped the forward to replicate the Super League success of St Helens stalwart Alex Walmsley.

Front-rower Beckett joined Castleford from Featherstone earlier this month amid Rovers’ financial woes and subsequent removal from the Championship for the 2026 campaign.

The 26-year-old has more than 140 senior appearances in the game to his name, but has never played at Super League level, with his previous clubs including Keighley Cougars, Oldham and Dewsbury Rams as well as Fev.

He made his unofficial debut for the Tigers in last weekend’s pre-season friendly victory over Leeds Rhinos, which doubled up as Brad Singleton’s testimonial but saw both clubs name very youthful sides.

Beckett caught the eye at The Jungle, and there is plenty of excitement around him from within the Fords camp.

Assistant Murrell, who took the reins for the friendly, spoke to the media post-match and said: “I thought Jimmy Beckett was outstanding.

“He’s only been with us for a few weeks and he led for those young boys, guiding them around the field.

“I thought he stood up really well today, he carried the ball strong.”

Murrell has formed part of Cas’ coaching team since December 2022, and is a man with plenty of experience having racked up more than 400 games during his playing career.

180 of those came in the second tier, and with high hopes for what Beckett can go on to achieve, he added: “For those that don’t know, the Championship is a really tough division.

“Alex Walmsley came through at Batley and went on to play for England and Great Britain, and James Harrison has done the same (playing for England).

“This is the first time that Jimmy has been in a full-time environment, and the hope is that he can work hard and replicate those guys, he’ll keep progressing.”