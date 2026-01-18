Predicting how Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors could line-up for Round One clash

With the 2026 Super League season around the corner, Love Rugby League takes a look at how each team could line up in round one. Next up, it’s Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors.

Both sides come into the new season with a bit of a point to prove, with Wigan seeing their vice-grip over the competition relinquished and Castleford undergoing a major squad overhaul under new boss Ryan Carr, and this fixture gives them the perfect chance to do just that.

Wigan do hold the advantage over the Fords in recent outings, with the Warriors winning the past 12 fixtures between the sides, but the Tigers come into this season an almost entirely different entity, given the changes made in the off-season.

Without further ado, here is our take on how the two sides could line up in next month’s fixture.

Wigan Warriors line-up

Peet’s side will likely look similar to last year, given they’ve not gone crazy in the market this off-season, but there will be the odd tweek.

Zach Eckersley’s squad number promotion suggests he is set to play a prominent role in the starting 13 this season, after flourishing in the senior line-up across the past two seasons. Around that, though, the backline looks set to remain the same, with Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall in line to start come the opening round.

The impending transfer swap of Oli Partington and Krusie Leeming does throw up a few question marks within the spine. Partington could be set to come into the starting spine at loose forward, which could then see Kaide Ellis shifted onto the bench. Leeming’s departure would then open the door for promising youngster Tom Forber to get some consistent minutes via the bench, in a similar role to that of the ex-Huddersfield and Leeds man over the past two seasons.

Elsewhere in the Wigan spine, Jai Field, Bevan French, Harry Smith and Brad O’Neill are set to continue in their roles.

Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell will likely keep their starting roles in the pack, too, with Sam Walters and Patrick Mago featuring on the bench alongside Ellis and Forber.

1. Jai Field

2. Zach Eckersley

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

8. Ethan Havard

9. Brad O’Neill

10. Luke Thompson

11. Junior Nsemba

12. Liam Farrell

13. Oli Partington

Bench

14. Tom Forber

15. Sam Walters

16. Patrick Mago

17. Kaide Ellis

18th man: Abbas Miski

Castleford Tigers line-up

Following the complete overhaul of the 2025 playing squad, Castleford look set for almost an entirely fresh match-day 17 this year.

Only Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, George Lawler and Alex Mellor have retained their starting shirts from the start of last year, with eight recruits coming into those roles for 2026. Mid-year recruit Joe Stimson has also been handed a starting shirt.

With that in mind, it seems Blake Taaffe will start at full-back, with Semi Valemei and Mikaele Ravalawa on the wings. Darnel McIntosh seems likely to come into the centres too, with Cini also featuring in the other centre spot. Tom Weaver is also expected to come into the halves, alongside Asi.

Ex-Wakefield duo Renouf Atoni and Liam Hood will also likely join fellow recruit Jordan Lane in the starting pack, alongside the aforementioned Lawler, Mellor and Stimson.

The bench will also have a fresh feel to it. Chris Atkin has been promoted into the top 17 squad numbers after his mid-season switch from Salford, and will likely take up a spot on the bench given he offers cover right across the spine. Around him, you would also think Jack Ashworth and Brock Greacen get a spot on the bench, while the experience of Joe Westerman could also see him feature.

1. Blake Taaffe

2. Semi Valemei

3. Zac Cini

4. Darnell McIntosh

5. Mikaele Ravalawa

6. Daejarn Asi

7. Tom Weaver

8. Renouf Atoni

9. Liam Hood

10. George Lawler

11. Jordan Lane

12. Alex Mellor

13. Joe Stimson

Bench

14. Chris Atkin

15. Jack Ashworth

16 Joe Westerman

17. Brock Greacen

18th man: Brad Singleton

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

Making sense of Wigan Warriors’ Oli Partington pursuit and unique swap deal

Castleford Tigers name squad for Leeds Rhinos friendly as surprise name included

Leeds Rhinos name squad for Castleford Tigers friendly with new recruit among youthful group

Toulouse Olympique bolster ranks as French international makes cross-Super League switch