Warrington Wolves coach waxes lyrical over Kelepi Tanginoa signing as late transfer explained

Warrington boss Sam Burgess has nothing but praise for new recruit Kelepi Tanginoa, admitting the Wolves’ swoop for him came out of necessity but lauding both his skill and character.

Versatile forward Tanginoa has spent the last two seasons with Hull KR, and formed part of the Robins squad in 2025 as they clinched a historic treble: lifting the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield as well as winning the Grand Final.

The 31-year-old’s game time towards the end of last year at Craven Park was restricted, and he did not feature for Willie Peters’ side after Round 25: missing out on the play-offs, including the Grand Final triumph over Wigan Warriors.

But with a year left on his contract, he had been set to remain a Robin until the end of this year. That was until Wire swooped to sign him in late November.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘He’s an important signing, he’s just a great guy and a great professional’

Wire successfully put together a deal which saw Tanginoa move to the North West on a two-year contract, and in both of their friendlies ahead of the new campaign, the former Wakefield Trinity ace has impressed.

Head coach Burgess has been a long-time admirer of the ex-NRL man, who featured once against him during a 2018 clash between South Sydney and Manly Sea Eagles, won 34-6 on home soil by Burgess and the Rabbitohs.

Speaking to media – including LoveRugbyLeague – during Warrington‘s pre-season media day, Burgess had high praise for Tanginoa, saying: “He’s an important signing, he’s just a great guy and a great professional.

“The (injury) news with Adam Holroyd was that we knew pretty early he was going to be out for a little while, so I thought it might have been an area we were going to be a bit short in.

“Kelepi brings experience in an important role, he’s a great pick up for us.

“We’re three or four weeks from picking a squad, but back-row is probably his preferred spot.

“How we use him, I’m not sure yet, but I think he can add some real punch on an edge and I think that’s where he’s most dangerous.”

‘What we’re trying to do with this group now is bring good people in and you can’t bring many better in than Kelepi’

Auburn-born Tanginoa played 32 games in the NRL before moving to the UK in 2019 when he joined Wakefield.

Having represented the Combined Nations All Stars on two occasions against England and racked up just shy of 150 appearances across all competitions in the British game, his new Wolves team-mates are no stranger to him.

And one of them in Wire stalwart Ben Currie shared his delight at being able to line up alongside the powerhouse, adding: “I’m pretty sure that Warrington tried to get him a few years ago before he went to KR.

“You can see what a strike player he is on the edge, he’s powerful, but what we’re trying to do with this group now is bring good people in and you can’t bring many better in than Kelepi.

“He’s just a good guy, he’s here to work hard and that will go a long way for us as his team-mates.”