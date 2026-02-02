Toafofoa Sipley’s move to Warrington Wolves comes with one significant ambition: to win a Super League title for the club.

Having made his first-grade bow Down Under in May 2018, Auckland-born Sipley racked up a total of 99 NRL appearances between New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles.

Right at the start of his career, he won an under-20s Grand Final for the Warriors against Brisbane Broncos.

But now 12 years on from that, major honours have escaped the one-time Niue international, just as the Super League title has thus far evaded new club Warrington’s grasp.

New Warrington Wolves recruit outlines steadfast Super League title belief ahead of 2026

The Wolves are three-time kings of Britain, but have not won a domestic title since 1955: and have four times made it to Old Trafford in the summer era without ever coming out on top in a Grand Final.

Sipley’s desire to win therefore aligns directly with what has become a desperation for glory within the Wire camp, who have made it into back-to-back Challenge Cup finals under Sam Burgess but twice been beaten at Wembley.

Speaking to media, including LoveRugbyLeague, at Warrington‘s pre-season media day, Sipley said: “I’ve come over here for an opportunity to create success.

“Learning off Sam Burgess, winning for this club is at the forefront of our minds.

“It’s got such a rich history, and I want to add to that.”

Wire have not reached a Grand Final since 2018, and this year will attempt to bounce back from a turgid 2025 campaign which saw them finish eighth in Super League.

Pre-season victories over Championship outfit Widnes Vikings and Leigh Leopards have now been chalked up, with a Challenge Cup tie against Sheffield Eagles to come this weekend.

It will only be in Round 1 of the Super League campaign that Sipley, currently suspended, is able to make his debut for the club when St Helens visit The Halliwell Jones Stadium on February 13.

He continued: “Everyone plays the game of rugby league to win, and that’s definitely something I believe I’ve always tried to do.

“I believe so much in this team now, it’s a fit team, it’s a connected team, and we’ve got great leaders both from the top down and bottom up with the young boys.

“It’s definitely something we have in mind, October 3, (the Grand Final).”