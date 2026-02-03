Among the first phone calls made by Albert Hopoate after signing for Warrington Wolves was to brother Will: whose experience in Super League and the UK has been heavily leaned on.

24-year-old Albert has moved his life to the other side of the world ahead of the 2026 campaign, joining Warrington from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders.

The utility back has spent his entire career to date Down Under between Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra, featuring 42 times in the NRL, so this switch to the UK marks a big move in not only his career but life itself.

Fortunately for him, older brother Will is no stranger to the British game or the nation having spent two years with St Helens, winning a Super League title in 2022 and then a World Club Challenge in 2023.

New Warrington Wolves man leans on brother’s experience as family connection shared

Albert and Warrington can only dream of success like that on the field, at least for the time being, but knows a large part of happiness comes in cracking life off the pitch.

The youngster will soon welcome a child into the world, and it’s that family connection which has proven vital over the last few months.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Warrington’s pre-season media day, Hopoate explained: “I called my brother when I first signed, and he told me not to take it easy because they (opposition players) are going to come after me!

“I’m not expecting anything less, and we’ll see how we go in Round 1 (against Saints).

“The first thing he told me about was the weather. He told me not to complain about it because it’s going to be cold either way (whether I moan or not)!

“But he also told me to embrace it and enjoy it, going through life here. He had a kid while he was here, and I’m going to as well, so he gave me some tips on raising a family away from all of our family in Australia.

“It was good to hear from him. I was asking him for tips and advice because he’s been there and done that, and I’d be stupid not to take his advice on things.”

Now 33, elder sibling Will – who hung up his boots after his departure from Saints at the end of 2023 – is a former Tonga international and New South Wales representative.

Prior to making the move to Super League, he had amassed over 180 NRL appearances between Manly, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Albert – who will turn 25 in February – continued: “Me and my wife are pretty family-orientated, we both come from big families and it’s a challenge for us moving away from home.

“But we’re excited to be here on our own, and start growing as a family.

“I’m still learning and adjusting (to the UK), but I’m sure I’ll pick it up along the way and I’m loving it at the moment.”