Salford Red Devils returned to winning ways as they produced a clinical second half display to beat London Broncos 34-4 on home soil.

It is the Red Devils‘ eighth win in 13 Super League games in 2024, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a couple of impressive individual displays for Salford. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Salford Community Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Salford side who are looking to book a place in the end of season play-offs.

Chris Hankinson – 8

Hankinson started in the slightly unfamiliar role of fullback – but he didn’t let his side down. In fact, he looked safe under the high ball for most of the game and did a solid job.

Ethan Ryan – 7

The Ireland international did a steady job on the wing, playing around an hour before coming off for debutant Nathan Connell.

Nene Macdonald – 8

The Papua New Guinea international has proven to be an excellent signing from Salford. He finished a superb try in the 52nd minute following a strong break from his centre partner Tim Lafai.

Tim Lafai

The Samoa international has been one of the leading centres in the competition since arrival at Salford in 2022. He made a fine break that lead to Macdonald’s try in the second half, whilst scoring two tries himself after that.

Deon Cross – 7

Like Ryan, it was a solid display from Cross, who has developed into a consistent and reliable performer for the Red Devils in recent times. He collected a chip from Sneyd to score in the 50th minute.

Chris Atkin – 8

Atkin, who has played in pretty much every position during his time at Salford, delivered a strong display in the second half. He had some decent touches on the ball.

Marc Sneyd – 9

Another day, another masterclass from Sneyd. We actually lost count of how many of Salford’s tries he played a part in. He was at the heart of everything the Red Devils did with the ball in hand.

Brad Singleton – 7

As always, a hard-working display from the Cumbrian prop in the middle of the park.

Joe Shorrocks – 7

Shorrocks provides great utility value for Salford, being able to play at loose forward, back-row, hooker and half-back. He was in the dummy half role against the Broncos, and did a stellar job in defence.

Shane Wright – 7

The Australian got on the scoresheet with nine minutes left thanks to a smart flick pass from Sneyd.

Sam Stone – 8

The Malta international is one of the most underrated forwards in Super League. He works extremely hard on both sides of the ball and scored the game’s opening try in the 35th minute as he burst onto a short ball from Mellor.

Kallum Watkins – 7

Watkins produced another workmanlike effort in the back-row, where he has become a mainstay in Paul Rowley’s forward pack in recent time.

Ollie Partington – 8

It was a massive effort from Partington, who made 12 carries and produced 38 tackles. He’s one of those players that will be immensely valued by his team-mates and coaches.

Bench

Matty Foster – 7

Foster, a product of the St Helens academy, came on from the bench, making seven carries and 16 tackles.

Joe Mellor – 8

The 33-year-old added plenty of zip and sharpness to Salford’s attack when he entered the action, making eight runs from dummy half and being a constant threat to London’s defence.

Nathan Connell – 7

The 21-year-old made his debut for Salford after progressing through the club’s reserve ranks. He came on with around 17 minutes remaining and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Gil Dudson – 7

The Wales international added some go-forward when he came on, producing a number of strong carries down the middle.

