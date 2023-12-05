Salford Red Devils have confirmed that star winger Ken Sio has departed the club on compassionate grounds, just weeks after signing a new deal with the club.

Sio – who ended 2021 as Super League’s top try-scorer – has been with the Red Devils for the last five years, initially joining ahead of the 2019 season from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights.

Having previously spent time in Super League with Hull KR, the flier scored 78 tries in 104 appearances for Salford, surpassing 100 appearances for the Red Devils outfit towards the end of the campaign just gone.

During his time in Greater Manchester, the 33-year-old was also picked for the Super League Dream Team on two occasions, in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Having penned a one-year extension to his stay ahead of 2024 back in October, the Australia-born ace now does a u-turn and is granted a release on compassionate grounds.

Salford Red Devils confirm departure of star winger weeks after penning new deal

Salford confirmed Sio’s departure via their website this afternoon, with the former Parramatta Eels speedster set for a permanent return Down Under.

Head coach Rowley said: “It was difficult to hear that Ken will not be returning to Salford. The whole group holds Kenny in such high regard and he has been a trusted friend to myself, and the group.

“We do however fully support Ken’s decision to give his full attention to his family and wish him, Vicky, and the twins the absolute best in the future.”

The Red Devils’ Managing Director Paul King meanwhile added: “Kenny’s personal situation sadly changed quite dramatically since signing his extension only a few months ago, and it is with regret but understanding that we have accepted his request for release on compassionate grounds.

“Kenny has been a magnificent servant to the Club over the last five years and has given us all plenty of moments to celebrate.

“I’m sure I join everyone in saying thank you to Ken, and wish him and his family the very best of luck going forward.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure