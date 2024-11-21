Salford Red Devils have been given until Monday to provide information about their financial situation after requesting a central distribution advancement to ease the club’s immediate cashflow situation.

Reports from Rugby League Live on Wednesday revealed that the Red Devils had consulted RL Commercial and rival clubs about receiving the first instalment of their distribution for the 2025 season early, in order to navigate through a difficult financial period for the club.

They are keen to secure a significant cash injection after a number of planned deals which would help strengthen their previously perilous financial outlook failed to be delivered in time to stave off yet more uncertainty.

Salford are still waiting on a deal to be signed off in regards to their Salford Community Stadium home, which is being dealt with by Salford City Council. That delay has meant they have faced what were previously considered unforeseen financial challenges.

They had also hoped other income streams would have been opened as a result of the stadium deal going through before the end of the season, but are having to wait in order to start boosting their revenue.

The Red Devils made their case for their first batch of distribution money to be advanced to them early to ensure they can get through the Christmas and New Year period – and clubs agreed to consider the matter further.

Salford will reconvene with the clubs on Monday and provide further documentation to underline how this situation is not a repeat of previous years: and it is a short-term cash-flow problem, rather than a full-blown financial crisis.

The club are also loathe to be forced to resort to cashing in on any player assets once again, as has been customary in recent seasons.

It has also emphatically been stressed to Love Rugby League that there is no consideration or discussion about the club losing IMG points over the matter as things stand.