Salford Red Devils bench key man while Leigh Leopards star ruled out of play-off due to injury

Salford Red Devils have benched star fullback Ryan Brierley for their Super League play-off tie with Leigh Leopards – who have also lost the services of key forward Kai O’Donnell due to injury.

The Red Devils and the Leopards will open up the 2024 play-offs with an eagerly-anticipated game between the two sides finishing fourth and fifth at the Salford Community Stadium.

And there is a major piece of team news on both fronts. Paul Rowley, despite having the services of all his frontline first-team squad, has made the decision to drop Brierley to the bench. Chris Hankinson replaces him at fullback, with Brierley having to settle for a place among the interchanges.

And there is significant Leigh team news, too. O’Donnell could have played his last game for Leigh, with the forward ruled out due to an abdominal problem.

O’Donnell is headed back to the NRL in 2025 with North Queensland Cowboys, and should the Leopards fall short, his Super League career is over.

The rest of Salford’s big hitters return. Jayden Nikorima and Marc Sneyd are back in the halves, as Paul Rowley again makes 17 changes to the team, after wholesale changes against Wigan Warriors last week.

The Leopards have Matt Moylan at fullback in what could be his final game for the club. Speculation is mounting that he is set to retire at the end of this season. Gareth O’Brien is in the halves with Lachlan Lam.

Salford Red Devils: Chris Hankinson, Ethan Ryan, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Jayden Nikorima, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Joe Mellor, Gil Dudson, Sam Stone, Kallum Watkins, Oli Partington. Subs: Ryan Brierley, Joe Shorrocks, Shane Wright, Loghan Lewis.

Leigh Leopards: Matt Moylan, Darnell McIntosh, Umyla Hanley, Ricky Leutele, Josh Charnley, Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape, Rob Mulhern, Jack Hughes, Frankie Halton, John Asiata. Subs: Brad Dwyer, Zak Hardaker, Aaron Pene, Owen Trout.

