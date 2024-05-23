Rumour Mill: Warrington Wolves star wants NRL move in 2025

Warrington Wolves forward Matty Nicholson has reportedly told the Super League club he wants to leave in favour of a move to Australia in 2025, according to reports Down Under.

Code Sports have reported that Nicholson, who has an Australian agent, is courting interest from as many as five NRL clubs in regards to a move as early as next year – with Nicholson apparently informing the Wolves of his desire to leave.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best up-and-coming players in Super League, and is one of several Warrington players who have flourished under Burgess’ stewardship since he arrived at the beginning of this season.

Nicholson’s manager, Liam Ayoub, has been contacted by clubs keen to sign the back-rower – who reportedly turned down the chance to move to the NRL while at Wigan Warriors.

His move to Warrington has certainly paid off and the Wolves could now be set to receive a transfer fee for a player regarded as one with a huge future in the sport.

He has already made his England debut and the Halifax-born forward would likely be again in the mix for Shaun Wane’s squads later this year – as and when England confirm their plans for 2024.

The report specifically names Canberra as an ideal destination for Nicholson to fill the gap that is about to be created by another English player’s retirement in Elliott Whitehead.

A growing number of English players have made the move to Australia in recent years. In the last off-season alone, Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce joined Newcastle Knights while Morgan Smithies headed to Canberra. Pearce-Paul and Smithies are already earning rave reviews for their displays in the competition.

Lewis Dodd is bound for South Sydney in 2025 too, with the Rabbitohs courting other English players including George Delaney – though Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how the Saints were considering lodging a complaint with the NRL over an approach made to Delaney without their consent.

And if reports are to be believed, Nicholson could be the next big English talent switching Down Under.

