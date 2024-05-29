Rumour Mill: Long-serving NRL winger offered to Super League clubs

Gold Coast Titans winger Ken Maumalo could be shopped to Super League clubs in order to kick-start his career once again, according to reports.

Wide World of Sports have reported that Maumalo, who has Test appearances to his name for both Samoa and New Zealand, could be on the move after his Titans career came grinding to a halt this season.

Maumalo joined Gold Coast at the beginning of last season, and was top try-scorer at Wests Tigers in 2022 – but he has failed to feature in a competitive fixture for the Titans this year.

He has instead been limited to game-time in the Queensland Cup and Maumalo’s agent, Dixon McIver, admitted that they are looking to find an exit route for Maumalo out of the club.

That could include Super League, with McIver insisting that Maumalo would ‘kill it’ in Super League.

“He’s in their top 30 and is too good a player to be parked in the Queensland Cup,” McIver said.

“He is a big strong winger who can make the hard yards… he had knee problems for a while but had surgery and is running freely again.

“We are looking to move him to another NRL club or even to England – he would kill it over there.”

It is almost a decade since Maumalo made his NRL debut for the New Zealand Warriors in 2015. He played well over 100 times for the Warriors and earned a reputation as one of the standout wingers in the NRL, which earned him international call-ups for both Samoa and New Zealand.

He has made nine appearances for the Kiwis, and made the move to Wests Tigers in 2021, spending two seasons with them before securing a move to the Titans in March last year.

But he has predominantly been playing with the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup since that move – and could now be on the lookout for a new club to revive his fortunes.

A number of Super League clubs will have spots on their overseas quota available at the end of this season.

