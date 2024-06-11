Super League legend Lee Briers is set to take up a new coaching role in the NRL next season, with a deal to join Wayne Bennett at South Sydney Rabbitohs set to be completed, according to reports in Australia.

Briers has crafted a reputation as one of the most coveted and impressive coaches in the NRL after helping transform the fortunes of the Broncos under Kevin Walters.

He has long been tipped to return to Super League at some stage as a head coach, and has been linked with a number of vacant coaching roles since initially heading Down Under.

But Briers is now set to continue his stay in Australia, after agreeing to link up with Bennett when he returns to South Sydney in 2025.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Briers is keen to work under Bennett and continue his development as a coach – with the report even suggesting that he could be tipped as a future head coach when Bennett steps to one side in the future.

He would not be the first head coach to do that; Kristian Woolf is currently the assistant to Bennett at the Dolphins and will step up to head coach next season.

If true, it means Brisbane have lost two members of their coaching staff in a matter of weeks. Walters’ other assistant coach, John Cartwright, will leave the Broncos at the end of this season to take up a role as Hull FC’s head coach.

And it seems as though Briers is also set to follow him out of the exit door, with a move to a rival NRL club nearing completion.

