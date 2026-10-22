The 2026 Rugby League World Cup continues at a pace Down Under this weekend in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

There are nine games available to watch or stream live over the second weekend of the international showpiece, which is taking place across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)/Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Friday, October 23

7.45am: Women’s (Group A) – Samoa v Wales – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

10.05am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Tonga v Lebanon – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

A double-header at the CommBank Stadium kicks things off on Friday morning, and the women’s tournament is up first as Samoa square off against Wales. Both of these go in search of their first win having been beaten last weekend.

Then, fresh off their victory over England, Tonga’s men face Lebanon – who were well beaten by Papua New Guinea last time out.

Saturday, October 24

3.15am: Women’s (Group B) – Fiji v Papua New Guinea – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

5.25am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Papua New Guinea v Samoa – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

7.35am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – England v France – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

10.05am: Women’s (Group A) – Australia v England – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

Port Moresby is home to Saturday’s first double-header, with the PNG Orchids taking on Fiji in the women’s competition before the Kumuls face Samoa in the men’s.

It’s wall-to-wall action again because there’s another double-header after that, and both games involve England in Perth for the second weekend running.

Brian McDermott’s men must win as they face France, and to stand any chance of qualifying, it looks like they’ll need to win handsomely.

Once that game concludes, Stuart Barrow’s women take centre stage – going up against the Jillaroos, who are the reigning world champions and won this pair’s last clash 90-4 in Las Vegas back in March 2025.

Sunday, October 25

2.50am: Women’s (Group B) – New Zealand v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

5.05am: Men’s (Pool A) – New Zealand v Cook Islands – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Pool A) – Australia v Fiji – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Here in the UK, the clocks go back an hour on Sunday morning – so you’ll be able to get a bit more beauty sleep before an early rise to catch all three games.

Wrapping the women’s weekend up, the Kiwi Ferns are in action against France. Then, as the second part of another double-header in Christchurch, New Zealand’s men clash with the Cook Islands.

The Kangaroos conclude the weekend’s games when they face Fiji, with that game kicking off at 9.05am.