How to watch 2026 Rugby League World Cup with Premier Sports coverage confirmed

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup will be shown live by Premier Sports in more than 130 countries, with exclusive coverage in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Canada and across 22 Asian territories.

Having previously held the broadcasting rights for both the 2013 and 2017 editions of the World Cup, and more recently shown action from the Championship, Premier Sports now return to rugby league.

Their coverage of this World Cup – which runs from October 15 to November 15 – will include every game from the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments being streamed live via Premier Sports Player.

The global launch of the Premier Sports Player, as announced last week, adds to the broadcaster’s live and exclusive coverage across the UK, Ireland, Canada and 22 Asian territories – with the latter carried out by Premier Sports Asia.

How to watch 2026 Rugby League World Cup on Premier Sports

A subscription is required to watch games on Premier Sports.

This can be added on to most TV packages through providers including Sky and Virgin Media and can also be bought through Amazon Prime.

Alternatively, you can sign up directly via the Premier Sports website HERE.

Currently, a month-long subscription will cost you £18.99, with 30 days’ cancellation notice required.

Accordingly, you could subscribe to allow you to watch the World Cup in its entirety, and cancel your renewal immediately to prevent any further cost.

The broadcaster have already confirmed their line-up for the tournament, with Meg Wellens set to host each England game – for the men’s and women’s side.

Wellens will be joined in the studio by former England internationals Kevin Brown, Leon Pryce and Emily Rudge.

Match coverage will be taken from Australia-based outlet Channel 7, with commentary for those England games provided by legendary caller Andrew Voss and England’s most-capped men’s player ever, James Graham.

Premier Sports Player

In 129 countries, Premier Sports Player is available on desktop, iOS and Android Apps, with a Rugby League World Cup Tournament Pass available at the cost of $25 USD.

Those countries are as below…

Africa (45): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Asia (12): Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Europe (38): Albania, Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Vatican City

Americas (34): Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela

As already mentioned, the 2026 World Cup will also be available to watch in 22 territories via Premier Sports Asia as follows…

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.