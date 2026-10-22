Veteran Liam Watts will play on in 2027, declaring it will ‘almost definitely’ be his last season as a rugby league player as he inked a contract extension with Championship outfit Goole Vikings.

Former Super League stalwart Watts – who turned 36 in July – joined Goole ahead of 2026 and featured 24 times across all competitions in the season just gone.

A one-time England Knights international, he now boasts 411 professional career appearances on his CV, with the bulk of those made in the top tier.

Watts’ decision to extend his Vikings stay has been announced, with the front-rower admitting 2027 is likely to be his last campaign playing rugby league.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season as it will almost definitely be my last year playing rugby’

Born in Featherstone, Watts has games on his CV for Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Gateshead Thunder, Hull FC and Doncaster as well as Goole.

Cross-city rivals KR and FC are the sides he represented in Super League alongside Cas, winning back-to-back Challenge Cups with the Black and Whites in 2016 and 2017.

After penning his new deal with Goole, the forward said: “I’m really grateful to have extended my stay for another year. It’s a club that’s growing in stature every year and I’m so happy to be doing what I love for another season at the Vikings.

“Brett (Ferres, head coach) has really invested in the pack this year and it’s exciting to see so many young lads signed up that I can help develop and grow their skillsets.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season as it will almost definitely be my last year playing rugby.

“Last but not least, I just want to thank Clarky (James Clark, CEO) and the board for making this decision an easy one.

““I can’t wait to get out there in 2027 and put on a show for our loyal fans, who are really embracing the club.”

‘With a good squad around him, we’re challenging him to bring some of his best rugby next season and he’ll be leading the charge for us’

Watts scored eight tries for Goole in 2026 as they finished 14th on the Championship ladder, taking his career tally up to 38. He also kicked the only two goals of his career to date in May as they thumped North Wales Crusaders 80-0.

The Vikings have experienced a change in head coach ahead of 2027, with former Super League champion Ferres hanging up his boots and taking the reins. He succeeds Scott Taylor, who has returned to Hull FC as an assistant coach.

Ferres added: “Liam was our pack leader last season. He led from the front in a number of games and was a massive presence for us, which is something we’d been lacking.

“He’s still a big presence, he’s fit and he can find a dangerous offload, which will suit the style of rugby we want to play next season.

“He brings a huge amount of experience to a young squad and h’’ll have a big role to play in mentoring those younger lads coming through.

“Liam is still as hungry as he’s ever been and we believe there’s much more to come from him.

“With a good squad around him, we’re challenging him to bring some of his best rugby next season and he’ll be leading the charge for us.”