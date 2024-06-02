Rob Burrow’s legendary rugby league career in 13 unforgettable images

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, no amount of words will ever be able to do Rob Burrow justice.

Eight Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shield lifts, three World Club Challenge triumphs & two Challenge Cup successes.

Once Super League’s Young Player of the Year, Burrow was named in the Dream Team on three occasions, and was twice named man of the match in a Grand Final. A genuine icon.

Here, we take a look back through his legendary rugby league career with the help of 13 unforgettable images.

Rest easy, Rob 🖤

2001: Burrow’s debut season

Rob Burrow pictured in April 2001, making one of his very first appearances for Leeds Rhinos

2003: Becoming a mainstay in the Rhinos side

Rob Burrow with Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire celebrates a try in 2003

2004: Burrow helps to bring Leeds a first title in 32 years

Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2004

2005: World Club Challenge glory against Canterbury Bulldogs

Leeds Rhinos celebrate their World Club Challenge triumph in 2005

2005: A first call-up into the Great Britain squad for a Tri-Nations series against New Zealand & Australia

Rob Burrow leads the pack in a Great Britain training session in October 2005

2007: Grand Final glory, a first Harry Sunderland Trophy win

Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2007

2007: Player of the Series as Great Britain beat New Zealand in test series

Rob Burrow poses with the trophy after Great Britain’s 2007 Test Series triumph against New Zealand

2011: THAT try at Old Trafford, Grand Final glory, Harry Sunderland Trophy taken home oncemore

Rob Burrow is swarmed by his Leeds Rhinos team-mates after THAT try in the 2011 Super League Grand Final

2013: Appearing in a second World Cup for England

Rob Burrow dives over to score a try for England against Fiji at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

2014: The first Challenge Cup triumph of an illustrious career

Rob Burrow (behind) congratulates team-mate Danny McGuire after his try in the 2014 Challenge Cup final at Wembley against Castleford Tigers, which Leeds Rhinos won 23-10

2015: Wembley glory in back-to-back years, on the scoresheet under the famous arch

Rob Burrow scores a try at Wembley in the 2015 Challenge Cup final, which Leeds Rhinos won 50-0 against Hull KR

2015: The Treble

Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2015 to complete the treble

2017: The (Grand) Final Hoorah