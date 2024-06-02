Rob Burrow’s legendary rugby league career in 13 unforgettable images
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, no amount of words will ever be able to do Rob Burrow justice.
Eight Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shield lifts, three World Club Challenge triumphs & two Challenge Cup successes.
Once Super League’s Young Player of the Year, Burrow was named in the Dream Team on three occasions, and was twice named man of the match in a Grand Final. A genuine icon.
Here, we take a look back through his legendary rugby league career with the help of 13 unforgettable images.
Rest easy, Rob 🖤
2001: Burrow’s debut season
Rob Burrow pictured in April 2001, making one of his very first appearances for Leeds Rhinos
2003: Becoming a mainstay in the Rhinos side
Rob Burrow with Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire celebrates a try in 2003
2004: Burrow helps to bring Leeds a first title in 32 years
Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2004
2005: World Club Challenge glory against Canterbury Bulldogs
Leeds Rhinos celebrate their World Club Challenge triumph in 2005
2005: A first call-up into the Great Britain squad for a Tri-Nations series against New Zealand & Australia
Rob Burrow leads the pack in a Great Britain training session in October 2005
2007: Grand Final glory, a first Harry Sunderland Trophy win
Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2007
2007: Player of the Series as Great Britain beat New Zealand in test series
Rob Burrow poses with the trophy after Great Britain’s 2007 Test Series triumph against New Zealand
2011: THAT try at Old Trafford, Grand Final glory, Harry Sunderland Trophy taken home oncemore
Rob Burrow is swarmed by his Leeds Rhinos team-mates after THAT try in the 2011 Super League Grand Final
2013: Appearing in a second World Cup for England
Rob Burrow dives over to score a try for England against Fiji at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup
2014: The first Challenge Cup triumph of an illustrious career
Rob Burrow (behind) congratulates team-mate Danny McGuire after his try in the 2014 Challenge Cup final at Wembley against Castleford Tigers, which Leeds Rhinos won 23-10
2015: Wembley glory in back-to-back years, on the scoresheet under the famous arch
Rob Burrow scores a try at Wembley in the 2015 Challenge Cup final, which Leeds Rhinos won 50-0 against Hull KR
2015: The Treble
Leeds Rhinos lift the Super League title in 2015 to complete the treble
2017: The (Grand) Final Hoorah
Rob Burrow lifts the Super League trophy following Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final triumph in 2017 alongside team-mate Danny McGuire and head coach Brian McDermott