Former Wigan youngster Charlie Yeomans, who was let go by the Warriors at the end of last season, has been snapped up by League 1 outfit Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Half-back Yeomans formed part of the Wigan side which won the Academy Grand Final last September, beating rivals St Helens 15-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Five of his team-mates from that squad have gone on to be promoted up into the senior setup at Robin Park Arena, and were all involved on Sunday as a youthful Warriors side got the better of Oldham at Boundary Park in a pre-season friendly.

Charlie’s brother, Finlay, was also involved against the Championship outfit and got his name on the scoresheet with a try in a 26-18 success.

Charlie however was not handed a first-team opportunity with Wigan, and departed the Super League champions without making a senior appearance.

Released Wigan Warriors youngster takes up League 1 deal for 2025

All being well, his first taste of senior rugby league will now come this year in a Newcastle shirt under the tutelage of former England international Chris Thorman.

Thunder – who finished bottom of League 1 last season – announced his arrival via social media at the back end of last week, posting on X (@ThunderRugby): “𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝘁 ⚔️

“We’re overjoyed to announce the signing of halfback Charlie Yeomans.

“Charlie joins ⚡️ THUNDER ⚡️ from the Wigan Warriors academy, where he featured in their 2024 Academy Grand Final victory over St Helens 🤩”

Yeomans’ official debut for the North East outfit could come in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup later this month against Batley Bulldogs.

Soon after that, he will likely be involved in the ninth annual University Rugby League Origin game having been named in the North’s train-on squad for that game by England Universities Head Coach Adam Houston.

