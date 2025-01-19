The Second Round line-up of this year’s Challenge Cup has been confirmed a week later than originally intended after the remaining two First Round ties were settled on Sunday.

The opening round of this year’s newly-revamped competition was decimated by the weather last week, with almost all the ties called off due to freezing conditions and heavy snow.

But all remaining ties were decided on Saturday and Sunday this week – with the final two of those games played on Sunday afternoon.

York Acorn moved a step closer to a glamour tie with Hull FC after coasting past GB Police. Acorn won 52-4 to set up a tie with Oulton Raiders: with the winners getting to face the Black and Whites in Round Three.

Thatto Heath will travel to Halifax Panthers after edging past Orrell St James in a thrilling tie. Thatto won 28-24 to set up a tie at the Championship side – with the winners taking on Catalans Dragons at home in Round Three.

There are some mouthwatering prizes awaiting the winners of 12 of the 20 ties that are locked in for next weekend’s Second Round: a home tie against Super League opposition.

The Rugby Football League agreed to revamp this year’s competition to ensure Super League sides entered earlier, and that they were all drawn away in the Third Round to create the potential for money-spinning cup ties in the Challenge Cup.

Reigning holders Wigan Warriors, for example, will travel to the winners of the tie between Sheffield Eagles and West Bowling – while Leeds Rhinos will face Wests Warriors or the British Army in the Second Round.

Challenge Cup Second Round draw:

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor v Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields

Royal Navy v Workington Town

London Broncos v Goole Vikings

Lock Lane v Hunslet RLFC

Waterhead Warriors v Featherstone Rovers

Wests Warriors v British Army

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions

Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield

Keighley Cougars v York Knights

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs

