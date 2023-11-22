Quiz: Can you name these 30 former Super League players?

We’ve included pictures of 30 former Super League players from over the years – can you name them all?

We’ve freshened up our weekly quiz by opting for a picture style quiz rather than the usual list format.

We’ve given you four of the answers with our featured image of Wakefield legend Jason Demetriou, ex-Catalans Dragons full-back Clint Greenshields, ex-Warrington star Chris Hicks and former Wigan favourite George Carmont. Now it’s down to you to get the other 26 answers!

There’s no timer this week but there are 30 answers, so good luck. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 17 players to kick 1,000 goals in the summer era of British rugby league?