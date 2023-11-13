Quiz: Can you name the 17 players to kick 1,000 goals in the summer era of British rugby league?

There are 17 players to have kicked more than 1,000 goals in the summer era of British rugby league – can you name them all in 13 minutes?

17 players are in the 1,000 club when it comes to goal-kicking in the summer era of British rugby league.

We’ve given you one of the answers with our featured image of Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield, who holds the record for most goals kicked with 1,949 during his illustrious playing career between 1997 and 2015.

And to help you out a little more, we’ve given you some extra hints, including the clubs the 17 players represented throughout their careers.

You’ve got a 13-minute timer to get 17 answers, good luck. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Stats courtesy of Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

