Quiz: Can you name the Catalans Dragons side that won the Challenge Cup in 2018?

Can you name the Catalans Dragons side that made history in 2018 by lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley? Test out your knowledge with our quiz.

The Dragons won their first piece of major silverware in 2018, causing an upset by beating then favourites Warrington Wolves 20-14 in the final at Wembley.

Catalans became the first non-English team to win the competition, with full-back Tony Gigot becoming the first Frenchman to win the Lance Todd Trophy thanks to a man of the match display.

We’ve given you two members of the squad in Gigot and then captain Remi Casty in our featured image, with the pair celebrating the historic triumph with head coach Steve McNamara.

Let’s see if you can remember the other 15 players for Les Dracs that day… You’ve got six minutes to get 17 answers, don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

