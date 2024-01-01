Quiz: Can you name every head coach in Super League, Championship and League 1?

Can you name every head coach in Super League, Championship and League 1 ahead of the 2024 season? Test out your rugby league knowledge with our quiz.

There will be 35 clubs competing in the Rugby Football League pyramid next season – 12 in Super League, 14 in the Championship and nine in League 1.

We’ve given you three answers with our featured image, which includes Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet, recently appointed Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell and Newcastle Thunder chief Chris Thorman.

In the quiz, we’ve given you the list of clubs beside the competition they’ll be playing in next season – it’s your job to get the answers!

You’ve got 13 minutes to get 35 answers – best of luck. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

