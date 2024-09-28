Predicting the Warrington Wolves and St Helens line-ups for play-off eliminator

Warrington Wolves host neighbours St Helens in a play-off eliminator on Saturday afternoon, with a place in the Super League semi-finals at stake.

In the first play-off eliminator on Friday night, Leigh Leopards won 14-6 at Salford Red Devils to reach the semi-finals next weekend.

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, meanwhile, are already in the semi-finals having finished in the top two after the regular campaign. Both teams will host the semi-finals against Leigh and the winner of Warrington-St Helens next weekend.

Right, let’s get into the predicted line-ups, shall we? It’s do or die now for the Wolves and Saints, with Sam Burgess’ side having home advantage at the Halliwell Jones Stadium due to finishing higher in the table after 27 rounds.

Speaking at the play-offs launch earlier this week, Burgess said it was likely that centre Rodrick Tai will return this weekend after missing their win over London Broncos last week with a minor ankle injury.

Versatile forward Joe Philbin is also back in contention for Warrington after overcoming a minor calf injury.

And the hosts will be boosted by the return of key prop Paul Vaughan, with the former Australia and Italy international having served his three-match suspension.

As for St Helens, they will be without hooker or half-back Moses Mbye due to a calf injury, with Paul Wellens telling Love Rugby League earlier this week that it could possibly be Mbye’s season over – even if they were to make the Grand Final.

As a result of Mbye’s absence, youngster Jonny Vaughan comes back into Wellens’ 21-man squad.

Below, Love Rugby League predicts how Warrington and St Helens will line-up for Saturday’s HUGE play-off eliminator in Cheshire.

Predicted Warrington line-up: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Rodrick Tai, Toby King, Matty Ashton; George Williams, Josh Drinkwater; Luke Yates, Sam Powell, Paul Vaughan, John Bateman, Matty Nicholson, Ben Currie.

Subs: Danny Walker, Zane Musgrove, James Harrison, Jordy Crowther.

The four to miss from the Wolves’ 21-man squad: Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tom Whitehead, Arron Lindop.

Predicted St Helens line-up: Jack Welsby; Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Sione Mata’utia, Jon Bennison; Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd; Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Matt Whitley, Morgan Knowles.

Subs: Jake Burns, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney.

The four to miss out from Saints’ 21-man squad: Waqa Blake, Ben Davies, Jonny Vaughan, Noah Stephens.

