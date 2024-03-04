Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors on top, St Helens in-form, Wakefield Trinity flying high

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our third top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first three rounds, also including Wigan Warriors‘ World Club Challenge triumph.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons are yet to start, so for clubs across those two divisions, we’ve just considered their performances to date in both the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings were as follows: 1. Wigan Warriors, 2. Wakefield Trinity, 3. St Helens, 4. Swinton Lions, 5. Hull KR, 6. Batley Bulldogs, 7. Oldham, 8. Catalans Dragons, 9. Sheffield Eagles, 10. Widnes Vikings.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (03/03/2024).

10. Hull KR

Willie Peters’ side have slipped from fifth to 10th in our latest instalment of Power Rankings following Saturday’s disappointing 17-10 defeat at Salford.

The Robins were nowhere near their best at the weekend, but having won their first two games against Hull FC and Leeds, they remain in our top 10.

9. Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman (left) and Ash Handley (right) in action for Leeds Rhinos

Rohan Smith’s side come back into our top 10 after dropping out last week. The Rhinos emerged 18-10 victors against Catalans at Headingley on Saturday, with impressive performances from the likes of Ash Handley, Harry Newman and Cam Smith.

Leeds bounced back from their defeat at Hull KR in a good manner, so they come back into our rankings this week. Will they still be in our top 10 after Friday’s trip to Leigh?

8. York Knights

The ambitious Championship club are a new entry at number eight after they reached the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup thanks to an impressive 46-12 win over Oldham, who drop out of this week’s instalment of Power Rankings.

York are certainly a club on the rise, and whilst Power Rankings focuses solely on on-field momentum, it’s probably worth mentioning that they are seemingly doing all the right things off it, too. Andrew Henderson’s side are just 80 minutes away from the 1895 Cup final, and perhaps more importantly, Wembley Stadium.

7. Bradford Bulls

The Championship heavyweights come back into our Power Rankings this week having dropped out last time. They are number seven in our list for similar reasons to York, with Eamon O’Carroll’s side beating Swinton 21-12 at Odsal on Sunday to book their place in the 1895 Cup semi-finals, where they will meet Wakefield Trinity.

6. Warrington Wolves

Sam Burgess’ side may have lost the opening game of the season in Perpignan, but they’ve since gained some momentum with wins on home soil against Hull FC and Castleford.

It’s been a decent start to the Burgess era so far, with the Wire currently sat third in the Super League table after three rounds.

5. Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd lines up a conversion for Salford Red Devils

Similar to Warrington, Salford lost in the opening round to Leeds but have since picked up impressive wins against Castleford and most recently Hull KR.

Paul Rowley’s Red Devils are currently sat sixth in the Super League table after Saturday’s good win over the Robins, and fifth in our Power Rankings.

4. Sheffield Eagles

The Eagles are flying high, aren’t they? Pardon the somewhat overused pun! Mark Aston’s side have enjoyed a belting start to 2024, beating Doncaster, Newcastle, Midlands, York and now Batley in the 1895 Cup.

Sheffield have their eyes firmly set on Wembley, having defeated Widnes under the arch in the inaugural 1895 Cup final in 2019. They face the tough task of York away in the semi-finals.

3. St Helens

The Saints have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their opening Super League fixtures against London, Huddersfield and Leigh.

Paul Wellens’ side may well have been favourites to win all three games, but the most impressive thing about them is that they’ve only conceded two tries so far in 2024. They’ve started their chase of regaining the Super League crown in fine fashion.

2. Wakefield Trinity

Like the other three aforementioned Championship clubs in our Power Rankings, Wakefield are in the 1895 Cup semi-finals after dispatching Cumbrian side Barrow 30-12 in the quarters on Saturday afternoon.

Daryl Powell’s side have been drawn against fellow Championship big-hitters Bradford in the 1895 Cup semi-finals, with the game to be played on Sunday, May 12. They’ve also got a mouth-watering Challenge Cup fifth round tie with neighbours Featherstone coming up this weekend.

1. Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson celebrates a victory

It’s probably no surprise to see Wigan retain top spot in our Power Rankings after another win at the weekend, a 30-16 success against Huddersfield at the DW Stadium.

It’s been a very good start to 2024 for Matt Peet’s side, beating Castleford in the opening game of the season before being crowned world champions after defeating Penrith Panthers just over a week ago. The Warriors have now won their last 13 games – their last loss coming in July 2023.

