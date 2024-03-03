1895 Cup semi-finals confirmed with Wembley in sight for Championship quartet

Drew Darbyshire
Four Championship clubs are just 80 minutes away from reaching the 1895 Cup final at Wembley, with the semi-finals now confirmed.

The draws for the semi-finals were made a fortnight ago at the same time of the quarter-finals draw: both made live on BBC Radio Cumbria. To aid teams with scheduling and planning, the draw for the semi-finals of the competition was made immediately after the quarter-final edition.

Bradford Bulls will host Wakefield Trinity in a mouth-watering semi-final after Eamon O’Carroll’s side beat fellow Swinton Lions 21-12 at Odsal in the quarters.

Wakefield Trinity, meanwhile, enjoyed a 30-12 victory over Cumbrian side Barrow Raiders at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday.

In the other semi-final, York Knights will host Sheffield Eagles at the LNER Community Stadium. Andrew Henderson’s Knights eased past Oldham – the only League 1 side left in the competition – 46-12 on Sunday afternoon, whilst Mark Aston’s Eagles beat fellow Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs 26-10 on home soil.

The Wakefield v Bradford and York v Sheffield semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 12. Full details will be confirmed by the clubs involved in due course.

1895 Cup quarter-finals results

Wakefield Trinity 30-12 Barrow Raiders

York Knights 46-12 Oldham

Bradford Bulls 21-12 Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles 26-10 Batley Bulldogs

1895 Cup semi-finals confirmed

The following semi-final ties will be played on Sunday, May 12, with full details to be confirmed in due course..

Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles

The 1895 Cup final (5:45pm) is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup (11:45am) and Men’s Challenge Cup (3pm).

Plus, there will be the traditional Year 7 Boys’ Champion Schools final at 10am.

