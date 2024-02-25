Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw: Eight teams bidding to join Super League clubs in Round 6

The draw for the Fifth Round of this year’s Challenge Cup has been made, with eight teams from outside the top flight currently remaining in the competition, all bidding to earn a spot in Round 6 alongside the 12 Super League clubs.

Yesterday, we saw community outfit York Acorn book their spot in today’s Round 5 draw along with Championship side Halifax Panthers.

Acorn got the better of fellow National Conference League outfit Wath Brow Hornets, while Fax saw off amateur opposition in the form of Chiswick-based Hammersmith Hills hoists at The Shay.

And following the exit of Hunslet ARLFC today, who lost out to red-hot Championship favourites Wakefield Trinity, Acorn are now the only club left in the competition flying the community flag this year.

Elsewhere this afternoon, seven-time Challenge Cup winners Widnes Vikings booked their spot in Round 5 with victory away against fellow Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls.

Leading 8-6 at the break, the Chemics ran away with it in the second half at Odsal and ended up comfortable 26-12 winners.

In the other all-Championship Fourth Round tie, Sheffield Eagles progressed with a victory away against York.

The hosts’ discipline ultimately caused them issues, seeing Jordan Thompson sin-binned twice in the first half as well as Jesse Dee spending 10 minutes on the sidelines after a caution.

And, on top of those yellows, Will Dagger was sent off towards the end of the first 40 for his involvement in a melee having been dragged into touch, with the hosts beginning the second half down to 11 men.

Fellow Championship sides Batley Bulldogs & Featherstone Rovers also went through with victories over League 1 opposition, seeing off Rochdale Hornets & Keighley Cougars respectively.

The only Round 4 tie not to have been played out just yet is Oldham’s trip to Swinton, which kicked off at 6pm. That’s live on ‘The Sportsman’.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round – Results

York Acorn 32-28 Wath Brow Hornets

Halifax Panthers 50-4 Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Bradford Bulls 12-26 Widnes Vikings

Batley Bulldogs 30-14 Rochdale Hornets

Wakefield Trinity 78-6 Hunslet ARLFC

Keighley Cougars 14-58 Featherstone Rovers

York 16-32 Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions v Oldham – 6pm kick-off live on ‘The Sportsman’

Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw: Eight teams bidding to join Super League clubs in Round 6

The draw for Round 5 took place live on BBC Radio Leeds this evening, with ex-England & Great Britain international Paul Anderson the man to conduct it alongside radio host James Deighton.

These ties will take place over the weekend of March 9/10:

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Swinton Lions OR Oldham v Sheffield Eagles