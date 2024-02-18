Draws made for 1895 Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals with Wembley in sight

The draws for the 1895 Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals has been made, with eight clubs vying for a trip to Wembley in June.

Seven Championship clubs – Sheffield, Batley, Bradford, Swinton, York, Wakefield and Barrow – and League 1 side Oldham are the remaining clubs left in the 2024 competition.

Seven group winners and the best runner-up, York, went into the hat for today’s quarter-final draw, which was hosted on BBC Radio Cumbria at the Fibrus Community Stadium in Workington following today’s final round of group games.

Barrow and Swinton had already booked their places in the quarter-finals as winners of Groups 1 and 6 respectively, with today’s ties confirming which other six teams would join them in the last eight.

Championship big-hitters Bradford held off a late comeback from neighbours Keighley to win 26-18, clinching top spot in their group, earning a home tie against Swinton at Odsal.

Elsewhere, Wakefield hammered Newcastle 110-0 to win Group 3. They will host Cumbrian side Barrow in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Oldham – the only League 1 team left in the competition – will travel to York in the quarters after beating derby rivals Rochdale 38-12 at Boundary Park this afternoon.

Sheffield, who beat Midlands to win Group 7, will host Batley in the quarter-finals, with the latter having defeated Hunslet.

CHAMPIONSHIP: NRL starlet signs for Toulouse Olympique on two-year contract

1895 Cup quarter-finals draw

The quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup will be played on Sunday, March 3, with kick-off times to be confirmed in due course.

Sheffield Eagles v Batley Bulldogs

Bradford Bulls v Swinton Lions

York Knights v Oldham

Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders

1895 Cup semi-finals draw

The 1895 Cup semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 12.

Bradford Bulls or Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity or Barrow Raiders

York Knights or Oldham v Sheffield Eagles or Batley Bulldogs

The 1895 Cup final (5:45pm) is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup (11:45am) and Men’s Challenge Cup (3pm). Plus, there will be the traditional Year 7 Boys’ Champion Schools final at 10am.

READ NEXT: Daryl Clark debut in focus: St Helens recruit gets off to a dazzling start