NRL starlet signs for Championship club Toulouse Olympique on two-year contract

Championship club Toulouse Olympique have signed young half-back Ryan Rivett form NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old has a solitary NRL appearance to his name, having made his first-grade debut for Newcastle Knights against the Dolphins in the early stages of last season.

Rivett, who was born in Gosford in New South Wales, played his junior rugby in Queensland with Burleigh Bears before progressing through the ranks at Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle.

The Australian playmaker will link up with Toulouse with immediate effect ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

On joining Toulouse, Rivett said: “I am very enthusiastic about joining Toulouse Olympique for the 2024 season and beyond. I can’t wait to meet the staff, players and supporters.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles added: “We are very happy to have signed Ryan. He is a young, athletic player with an excellent kicking game, and a playmaker who makes good choices with great accuracy in his selection of passes.”

In January, the French club announced their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign, with Harrison Hansen captaining the club in 2024.

Veteran prop Hansen, who wears the number 10 shirt, has been with Toulouse since 2020, making 62 appearances for the club to date. The 38-year-old – all being well – will reach 500 career appearances in the upcoming season.

Joining him in leadership roles this terms will be vice-captains Paul Marcon (5), Dom Peyroux (12) & Anthony Marion (13). Between them, they have made 335 Olympique appearances.

Notably, Toulouse left the number six vacant at the time of their announcement, which is likely to be taken by new signing Rivett, although that has yet to be confirmed. Toulouse’s 2024 squad numbers are as follows:

1. Olly Ashall-Bott

2. Paul Ulberg

3. Reubenn Rennie

4. Mathieu Jussaume

5. Paul Marcon

6.

7. Jake Shorrocks

8. Lambert Belmas

9. Calum Gahan

10. Harrison Hansen

11. Maxime Stefani

12. Dom Peyroux

13. Anthony Marion

14. Eloi Pelissier

15. Sitaleki Akauola

16. Joe Bretherton

17. James Roumanos

18. Guy Armitage

19. Benjamin Laguerre

20. Greg Richards

21.

22. Dimitri Biscarro

23. Robin Brochon

24. Pierre-Jean Lima

Mac Walsh (on trial)

Ryan Rivett (TBC)

