Toulouse Olympique announce 2024 squad numbers, including captain Harrison Hansen & trio of vice-captains

Toulouse Olympique have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 campaign as well as Harrison Hansen retaining the captaincy, with a trio of vice-captains named.

Sylvain Houles’ side enter a second consecutive season in the Championship having lost out on home soil to London Broncos in the 2023 play-off final, denied an immediate return to Super League against the odds.

Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Hansen, who wears the number 10 shirt, has been with Toulouse since 2020, making 62 appearances for the club to date. The 38-year-old – all being well – will reach 500 career appearances in the upcoming season.

Joining him in leadership roles this terms will be vice-captains Paul Marcon (5), Dom Peyroux (12) & Anthony Marion (13). Between them, with a combined age of 93, those three have made 335 Olympique appearances in the British game.

The French outfit – to date – have made just two official new signings ahead of the 2024 season in the shape of Paul Ulberg (2) & James Roumanos (17).

Cook Islands international Ulberg has made the move from London following their promotion, while Australia-born Lebanon international Roumanos had been Down Under in 2023, plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Houles’ side currently also have youngster Mac Walsh on trial with them, though he hasn’t received a squad number just yet.

Walsh had only joined League 1 outfit Hunslet this off-season from relegated Newcastle Thunder, but has been handed a chance to earn a full-time deal in the South of France.

If the trial is successful, Toulouse will pay a fee to the Parksiders for his permanent signature, but if not, he will be returning to the South Leeds Stadium.

Toulouse announced their squad numbers at a special event held at the Stade Ernest-Wallon over the weekend, with more than 300 in attendance including sponsors, season ticket holders, players and coaching staff. 22 jerseys were handed out in total.

From their 2023 numbers, the only other change is that of Dimitri Biscarro, who moves from the number 27 up to 22.

Notably, Houles‘ side leave numbers 6 and 21 vacant, with the potential for further reinforcements before the start of the new season.

As the French side aren’t involved in the 1895 Cup, their first competitive game is on March 16 away against Sheffield Eagles in Round One of the Championship campaign.

Toulouse’s squad numbers, in full, for 2024 are as follows:

1. Olly Ashall-Bott

2. Paul Ulberg

3. Reubenn Rennie

4. Mathieu Jussaume

5. Paul Marcon

6.

7. Jake Shorrocks

8. Lambert Belmas

9. Calum Gahan

10. Harrison Hansen

11. Maxime Stefani

12. Dom Peyroux

13. Anthony Marion

14. Eloi Pelissier

15. Sitaleki Akauola

16. Joe Bretherton

17. James Roumanos

18. Guy Armitage

19. Benjamin Laguerre

20. Greg Richards

21.

22. Dimitri Biscarro

23. Robin Brochon

24. Pierre-Jean Lima

Mac Walsh (on trial)

