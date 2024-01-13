Hunslet youngster handed Toulouse Olympique trial as starlet goes in search of securing ‘dream’ full-time contract

League 1 outfit Hunslet have released new signing Mac Walsh, who now joins Toulouse Olympique on a two-month trial with a view to obtaining a full-time contract with the Championship club.

Walsh only joined Hunslet this off-season, making the move to Yorkshire from Newcastle Thunder, where he’d played nine games in 2023 and scored one try, that coming away against York.

Those nine games were Walsh’s first taste of senior rugby league, previously appearing at youth level for Wakefield Trinity and featuring in rugby union during his time at university.

The 20-year-old will now head over to the South of France to link up with Sylvain Houles‘ Toulouse. If the trial is successful, Hunslet will receive an undisclosed fee for his permanent transfer.

If however Olympique opt not to take the centre on a full-time basis, he will return to Hunslet and feature for them in League 1 in the upcoming season.

Confirmation of the arrangement came via the Parksiders’ club website last night, with the player saying: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hunslet, and have been made to feel really welcome by the club.

“I can’t thank them enough for allowing me to pursue my dream of playing rugby league in a full-time environment, and I will be giving it everything I’ve got. Hopefully both Hunslet and Toulouse will have a successful 2024.”

Meanwhile, Hunslet’s Chief Executive Officer – Neil Hampshire – added: “This is an excellent opportunity for Mac, and whilst he’s only just come to the club, it would be wrong for us to stand in the way of him securing a potential full-time contract.

“We wish him every success in achieving that. I’d like to place on record my thanks to Mac’s agent Iestyn Harris and Cedric Garcia at Toulouse for the professional way in which negotiations were handled”

