Cook Islands international departs newly-promoted London Broncos for Championship move: ‘We can do great things together’

London Broncos winger Paul Ulberg, a Cook Islands international, has today departed the newly-promoted Super League outfit for the Championship and Toulouse Olympique.

27-year-old Ulberg pens a one-year deal in the South of France, with the option of a further 12 months in Toulouse’s favour.

Having joined ahead of the 2022 season, he leaves the Broncos after two seasons in the capital which saw him score 27 tries in 50 appearances.

The 15 he scored in his first year with the Broncos earned the flier a call-up into the Cook Islands squad for last year’s delayed World Cup, going on to feature in all three of their group games, including a 92-10 thumping by Tonga in Middlesbrough.

Ulberg had scored a try against Papua New Guinea at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium five days prior. Born in Auckland, and coming through the ranks with NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors, he represents the Kukis through his heritage.

The winger – who can also play in the centres if required – hadn’t played for the Broncos since a 24-10 defeat to York at the end of July, missing out as they went on to gain promotion up to Super League.

Ex-Brisbane Norths ace Ulberg links up with international colleagues Reubenn Rennie and Dominique Peyroux at Toulouse, and says he’s relishing a new challenge.

He told Olympique’s club website: “I would like to thank Toulouse for this opportunity. I’m here to give my best, work hard and help this team succeed. I look forward to contributing in any way I can and working with my new teammates.”

New head coach Sylvain Houles meanwhile is excited about what Ulberg can bring to their squad, adding: “Paul is a player who performed a lot last season. I am happy to work alongside him, and I think we can do great things together.”

