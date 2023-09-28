Toulouse Olympique tie down former NRL ace and Cook Islands star; ‘One of our most dangerous players’

Toulouse Olympique have confirmed that centre Reubenn Rennie has signed a contract extension for 2024, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

The Cook Islands international linked up with Sylvain Houles’ men ahead of 2023 having started all three games for his country at last year’s delayed World Cup, finishing 3rd in the group and beating Wales.

Scoring eight tries in his first 13 games for the French outfit, Rennie impressed, even featuring in the front row against Widnes Vikings. He got injured midway through the campaign though, so hasn’t featured since early June, but showed enough in the limited time he had on-field to earn himself a new deal.

Auckland-born Rennie started his career down under in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs, making 21 appearances for them in 2016.

Toulouse boss Houles was delighted to have got his signature to stick around for at least another 12 months, telling their club website: “Reubenn is one of our most dangerous players offensively, we are delighted to keep him with the group.”

The centre added: “I am obviously happy to stay with this group who welcomed me very well. This season, Sylvain gave me his confidence, and I really progressed.

“Unfortunately, there was this injury in June, but I hope to put it behind me quickly and to move forward. I’m ready!”

27-year-old Rennie – who has also played for the Newtown Jets and Mount Pritchard Mounties in his career – is the second man in as many days to have signed on the dotted line to stay at Toulouse next year, following on from prop Greg Richards yesterday.

Richards has been on loan at the Stade Ernest-Wallon from Super League outfit Hull KR this term, very much a ‘forgotten man’ where the Robins are concerned.

The pair could yet end up in Super League with Houles’ men in 2024, with their play-off campaign starting next weekend on home soil following a 2nd-place finish.

League winners Featherstone Rovers are the favourites for promotion, and should the pair meet in the final as they did in 2021, it will take place in West Yorkshire.

