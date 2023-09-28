Championship award nominations announced with six clubs represented across three categories

The end-of-season Championship award nominations have been announced, with six teams represented across three categories.

London Broncos and York Knights have been recognised for their late-season surges into the Championship play-offs, with both Mike Eccles and Andrew Henderson nominated for the coach of the year award.

Long-serving Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston is the third nominee, having guided his side to a fourth-place finish to cement a play-off spot with 16 wins from 27.

Italy international Dean Parata represents the capital’s side in the player of the year award category, with team-mate Bill Leyland nominated for young player of the year.

The competition’s top try-scorer in Halifax’s Lachlan Walmsley, having touched down an impressive 36 times, is also up for player of the year award alongside Featherstone Rovers utility back Caleb Aekins.

20-year-old York winger AJ Towse is nominated in the young player of the year category for the second consecutive season after scoring 16 tries. Batley full-back Aidan McGowan the third nomination.

The winners will be announced at the end-of-season awards night on Tuesday, October 10.

Championship Awards Nominees

Player of the Year

Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers)

Dean Parata (London Broncos)

Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers)

Young Player of the Year

Bill Leyland (London Broncos)

Aidan McGowan (Batley Bulldogs)

AJ Towse (York Knights)

Coach of the Year

Mark Aston (Sheffield Eagles)

Mike Eccles (London Broncos)

Andrew Henderson (York Knights)

Top Try-Scorer – Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) – 36

Top Goal-Scorer – Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) – 102

Top Points-Scorer – Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) – 224

The nominees and winners in all three categories are determined by a poll of the head coaches of the competition’s 14 clubs. A total of 23 players received votes in the Player of the Year category spread across 10 clubs, Featherstone leading the way with five of their players recognised.

Championship Play-Offs Schedule

First Round – Sunday October 1

Sheffield Eagles (4th) v London Broncos (5th) – 3pm, Olympic Legacy Park

Bradford Bulls (3rd) v York Knights (6th) – 630pm, Odsal (live on Viaplay)

Second Round

Saturday October 7 – Toulouse Olympique v highest-ranked First Round winner – Stade Ernest Wallon, 6pm CET

Sunday October 8 – Featherstone Rovers (1st) v lowest-ranked First Round winner – Millennium Stadium, 630pm (live on Viaplay)

Grand Final – Sunday October 15 – 2pm kick-off, live on Viaplay

