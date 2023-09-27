Wakefield’s Will Dagger attracting Championship interest following relegation

York Knights are lining up a move for Wakefield Trinity utility Will Dagger as they begin to piece together their squad for 2024, Love Rugby League has learned.

Andrew Henderson’s side could still secure promotion to Super League this season as they prepare for their play-off opener at Bradford Bulls this Sunday.

However, if they fall short, Love Rugby League has been told the Knights are planning to build a strong squad capable of once again competing at the upper end of the Championship.

Dagger could be a pivotal part of that plan, with York making a play for the 24-year-old’s services for the 2024 season. Dagger’s future at Wakefield remains uncertain; he did sign a contract until the end of next season when he joined Trinity but he could leave the club on a free transfer if Wakefield have decided to activate the Super League release clause in his deal.

That means he would receive three months’ salary and effectively become a free agent for the 2024 campaign, with any player also able to activate that clause in their deal if they so wish, too.

Wakefield have already informed players such as Reece Lyne and Tom Lineham they will not be at at the club next season.

Dagger made 17 appearances for Wakefield this year, playing in a variety of positions for Mark Applegarth’s side. He scored three tries and kicked 29 goals but was ultimately unable to help Trinity remain in Super League.

And he could now be heading back to the Championship with York next season should they fail to secure promotion, having had previous second-tier experience in two spells with Featherstone Rovers in 2019 and 2021.

