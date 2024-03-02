Harry Newman says the best is still to come from Leeds Rhinos in 2024 after Rohan Smith’s side enjoyed an 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos secured their second win of the season at Headingley on Saturday afternoon, with Newman and Ash Handley (2) getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

England international Newman put in a man of the match display, racking up 133 metres from 20 carries to go alongside his try.

Rohan Smith’s side have shown signs of improvement so far this season, but Newman believes they’ve got plenty more left in the tank.

“It’s always nice to bounce back after a loss but it’s only early in the season, we’ve got a lot to work on, a few players to come back and a lot to build on,” Newman told Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks after their win over Catalans.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the best of Leeds Rhinos yet in 2024, I think there’s a lot more to come.

“It was a really tough game. We came into this on the back of a loss last week against Hull KR, Catalans were two from two and have been up there the last few years, so it was a tough battle but I thought we really thought for each other this afternoon. We had a few middles out and we all know the size of Catalans, so, overall, it was a good team performance.”

Newman has enjoyed an impressive start to the season from an individual point of view, but with his future now secured at Headingley until at least the end of 2026, the 24-year-old centre also believes the best is still to come from himself.

“I have think there’s a lot more to come,” said Newman. “Obviously I’m really delighted with the new contract, I’m here until 2026 and I’m only going to get fitter, faster, stronger, better and look at the atmosphere here, it’s a Saturday afternoon, we’ve won at home and I just can’t wait to go out there next week and go again.”

Next up for the Rhinos is a trip across the Pennines to face Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards next Friday night.

