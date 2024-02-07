“I owe it to the club” – Leeds Rhinos see off NRL interest to secure new Harry Newman deal

Leeds Rhinos and England centre Harry Newman has admitted he owes it to all associated with the club to commit his long-term future to the Super League side after agreeing a new contract.

Newman will be at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 season, with Leeds acting on the eve of the new Super League season to tie down one of their most influential players. Newman’s existing deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will now be a Rhinos player for the next three years.

Leeds have fended off interest from Australian clubs to convince Newman to commit to a new deal at the club and, speaking on Sky Sports, Newman insisted he felt given his injury problems in recent years, and the way Leeds have supported him through those tough times, he felt it was a straightforward move to re-sign.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get it over the line, especially going into the season next week. It wasn’t a tough decision, I feel like I owe it to the club, the staff here and all the fans to give it my all for the next three years.

“There’s been interest, obviously in Australia, that’s something I spoke about with my agent. But I decided now it’s the right decision to stay in Leeds. After everything I’ve been through with injuries, what this club have done for me and the way the club have supported me, I owe it to the fans and club like I said earlier, to do something at this club. The next three years gives me the opportunity to do so.”

Leeds coach Rohan Smith said: “I am pleased for Harry that he has got his future secured. Harry has worked hard on his game in recent years and we were all pleased for him when he got the call up to play for England, as I know that meant a lot to him.

“He has set a benchmark for himself now and we feel we can take his performances to another level and fulfil his undoubted potential. He has overcome a lot of adversity in his career so far but he is passionate about playing for Leeds Rhinos. It is important that we retain great English talent, both for Leeds and for Super League, as I know there was interest from the NRL to sign Harry.”

READ NEXT: Analysing Leigh Leopards’ quota situation as they weigh up David Armstrong signing