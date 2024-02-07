Huddersfield Giants confirm remarkable Tom Burgess capture for 2025 season

Huddersfield Giants have secured a major transfer ahead of the 2025 Super League season with the news that they have signed South Sydney and England prop Tom Burgess on a three-year deal.

Burgess, one of the best forwards on the planet in recent years, will return to Super League in 2025 after agreeing a bumper deal with the Giants.

“I’m happy to know that my future is sorted but my immediate focus is on winning another premiership with South Sydney,” Burgess said.

“We have a huge eight months ahead of us as we work towards our combined goal of winning our Club’s 22nd premiership.

“I’m excited about what’s ahead here at Souths, and in England after that having the opportunity to take my young family back to the home land, but I won’t be distracted from playing my role in my team throughout 2024.”

More to follow..

READ NEXT: Analysing Leigh Leopards’ quota situation as they weigh up David Armstrong signing